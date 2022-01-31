Manhattan Associates Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETManhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-15.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $162.85M (+10.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MANH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.