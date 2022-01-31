AZEK stock gains after upgrade to Overweight at Stephens on demand fueling strong growth

Jan. 31, 2022 1:08 PM ETThe AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Construction worker installing an outdoor patio

Toa55/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of building products firm AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) rise about 4% intra-day after Stephens analyst Trey Grooms upgraded the stock to an Overweight rating.
  • The company's "residential demand drivers of wood to composite conversion and strong R&R demand with high home equity values will continue to drive impressive growth for several years to come," Grooms wrote in a note to clients.
  • Furthermore, cost inflation has pressured margins, though with price increases in full effect, "we should see significant margin expansion" throughout 2022, Grooms added.
  • Expected net sales of $256.6M in fiscal Q1 vs. $253.8M in the prior view.
  • Meanwhile, Stephens' Overweight rating diverged from a Hold Quant Rating and agreed with a Buy Wall Street Analyst Rating (9 Strong Buy, 5 Buy, 3 Hold).
  • Previously, (Jan. 20) UBS said that building products are poised for more growth.
