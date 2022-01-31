PulteGroup Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2022 1:08 PM ETPulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.30 (+54.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.2B (+31.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PHM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.