Jan. 31, 2022 1:08 PM ETStoke Therapeutics, Inc. (STOK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Stoke Therapeutics (STOK +4.0%) is trading higher after Jefferies launched its coverage with a Buy recommendation noting the prospects of its proprietary ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics platform.
  • The analysts led by Suji Jeong argue that the biotech firm’s genetic medicine platform is “highly differentiated” with a number of key benefits over gene therapy/ editing.
  • After the company released interim results for the antisense oligonucleotide STK-001 from a Phase 1/2a study in December, the team has positive views on the efficacy of the candidate ahead of another readout in H2 2022.
  • With a broad potential for the platform, the stock is poised for a “substantial upside from current levels,” as STK-001 and preclinical programs advance successfully, Suji and the team argue. The price target set to $50 per share implies a premium of ~179% to the last close.
  • With 10 analysts covering it, Stoke (NASDAQ:STOK) has a $61.44 average per share target on Wall Street currently.
