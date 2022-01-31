Booz Allen slashed to Sell equivalent from Buy at BofA

Jan. 31, 2022 1:11 PM ETBooz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH +1.7%) bounces off a 52-week closing low despite receiving a double downgrade to Underperform from Buy with a $80 price target, cut from $100, at Bank of America.

Booz Allen should benefit from the increased focus on cyber security, AI, 5G and digitalization by both the U.S. government and the commercial sector, but post-COVID operational and contracting environments have pressured short term organic growth to the low-single digits, BofA's Ronald Epstein says.

Operational challenges likely will remain in the near term, resulting in organic growth of low to mid-single digits, in line with peer group but at best at the lower end of company guidance of 5%-8%, and a new more balanced capital deployment strategy should support long term growth but provide investors a less immediate return, Epstein believes.

Last week, Booz Allen released mixed Q4 results while reducing annual sales guidance.

