Stanley Black & Decker Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2022 1:12 PM ETStanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.05 (-37.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.46B (+1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SWK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward.
- Stanley Black & Decker has signed a definitive agreement for the sale of most of its Security assets to Securitas AB (OTCPK:SCTBF) for $3.2B in cash. Closing is expected in the first half of 2022.
- The company's full-year 2021 EPS guidance is $9.70-10.05 on a GAAP basis and $10.70-10.90 on a non-GAAP adjusted basis vs. consensus of $10.83.