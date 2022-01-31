Stanley Black & Decker Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Jan. 31, 2022 1:12 PM ETStanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.05 (-37.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.46B (+1.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, SWK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward.
  • Stanley Black & Decker has signed a definitive agreement for the sale of most of its Security assets to Securitas AB (OTCPK:SCTBF) for $3.2B in cash. Closing is expected in the first half of 2022.
  • The company's full-year 2021 EPS guidance is $9.70-10.05 on a GAAP basis and $10.70-10.90 on a non-GAAP adjusted basis vs. consensus of $10.83.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.