Esther George, president of the Kansas City Fed, emphasized the relationship between the Federal Reserve's balance sheet and interest rate decisions at an Economic Club of Indiana event.

"What we do on the balance sheet will likely affect the path of policy rates and vice versa," she said. "For example, more aggressive action on the balance sheet could allow for a shallower path for the policy rate."

Even as the pandemic continues to influence the economy, it's time that the Fed "move to a more neutral stance," she added. To do that, the policymakers "will need to grapple with the kind of pace and adjustments needed."

She expects "the transition will be a bumpy one" as the central bank adjusts to the changing conditions.

Update at 1:25 PM ET: George suggested that the Federal Reserve's securities holdings "are depressing the 10-year Treasury yield by roughly 160 basis points."

As the Fed starts to normalize rates and the central bank's balance sheet, "we have to think about the lags that come with those policy decisions," George said. "It's in no one's interest to upset" markets with unexpected actions.

The 10-year Treasury yield currently sits at ~1.79%.

