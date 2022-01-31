Will UPS deliver another earnings beat in Q4?

UPS (NYSE:UPS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 1, before market open.

The consensus EPS estimate is $3.10 (+16.5% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $27.07B (+8.7% Y/Y).

UPS shares had risen after the company's Q3 earnings beat Street estimates, driven by higher prices and e-commerce strength. UPS also raised its FY21 guidance for consolidated adj. operating margin to ~13%.

In a post-earnings call, UPS forecast FY21 revenue growth of ~13.8%. Estimates for U.S. domestic and international revenue growth were ~12.7% and ~20.7%, respectively.

Last month, Citi upgraded its rating on UPS to Buy from Neutral, with a view that strong pricing and labor cost insulation from a recent union pact may help boost margins.

On average, analysts have rated UPS at Buy. Of the 30 analysts tracked by SA over the past 90 days, 13 rated the stock a Strong Buy, 4 Buy and 11 Hold.

SA contributor Chuck Walston recently wrote with Hold rating, "Is UPS Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold As It Nears All-Time Highs?". Walston noted that while UPS is a desirable investment, its current valuation called for a Hold rating. He said limited competition and high barriers to entry allow UPS the leverage required to increase prices. Management had outlined plans to raise prices in 2022 by 5.9%.

UPS stock has outperformed the S&P 500 as well as the Dow Jones U.S. Delivery Services indices and has gained 26% in value in the last 1 year.

Over the last 2 years, UPS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.