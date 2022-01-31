Humacyte rises 15% on potential of replacement vessel for limb ischemia, vascular trauma
Jan. 31, 2022 1:28 PM ETHumacyte, Inc. (HUMA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Humacyte (HUMA +15.3%) rose after reporting results from the first series of compassionate use cases of its investigational Human Acellular Vessel (HAV) to treat critical limb ischemia and vascular trauma.
- Ischemia is a condition in which the blood flow is restricted to a part of the body.
- The company said the HAVs were seen to remain patent and infection free in patients requiring vascular reconstruction, thereby highlighting the potential of the HAV to expand limb salvage options for patients who have exhausted current revascularization conduit options.
- Humacyte said its HAVs are engineered replacement vessels to be durable and infection-resistant to address limitations in vessel tissue repair and replacement. Under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Expanded Access Program (EAP), the HAV has been implanted in more than 20 patients.
- The results of eight of these EAP patients were reported at the Vascular and Endovascular Surgery Society meeting.