Will PayPal Q4 Earnings support its growth forecasts, rising website visits?

Jan. 31, 2022 1:38 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment

Woman holding iPhone 6 Space Gray with service PayPal

Prykhodov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (+3.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.89B (+12.6% Y/Y).

The company provided Q4 outlook in its latest earnings release:

Over the last 2 years, PYPL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 31 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 27 downward.

Profitability metrics:

While total website visits is a strong indicator for PayPal's platform, TipRanks' new tool, which records monthly and quarterly website visits, indicated an upward graph for Q4; total visits to paypal.com increased by 10.35% sequentially to 1.8B while it is down 1.93% Y/Y.

PayPal's other subsidiaries, such as Honey, Venmo, Xoom, and Braintree, have also seen an increase in user visits on a sequential basis in Q4.

In mid-January, Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams downgraded PayPal to Hold from Buy as analyst believes that there is still limited potential for price/earnings multiple expansion; also, BNP Paribas Exane analyst Alexandre Faure downgraded PayPal to Neutral from Outperform as the bank's survey of 3K consumers signals a potentially anemic 2022 for consumer spending growth.

Recently, the company announced that it is exploring to create its own stablecoin as part of its push into cryptocurrency.

In the past 6-months trading, the stock has lost 45.9% and is significantly lower from its 52-week high levels; while SA Columnists have an average Buy rating, Contributor Loft Capital Management with a Buy rating indicates that it is time to buy the world-leading fintech.

SA Contributor The Digital Trend with a Buy rating believes to turn weakness into strength.

Wall Street Analysts average rating stands at Buy, PT $249.27.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.