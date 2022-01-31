Will PayPal Q4 Earnings support its growth forecasts, rising website visits?

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (+3.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.89B (+12.6% Y/Y).

The company provided Q4 outlook in its latest earnings release:

Over the last 2 years, PYPL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 31 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 27 downward.

Profitability metrics:

While total website visits is a strong indicator for PayPal's platform, TipRanks' new tool, which records monthly and quarterly website visits, indicated an upward graph for Q4; total visits to paypal.com increased by 10.35% sequentially to 1.8B while it is down 1.93% Y/Y.

PayPal's other subsidiaries, such as Honey, Venmo, Xoom, and Braintree, have also seen an increase in user visits on a sequential basis in Q4.

In mid-January, Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams downgraded PayPal to Hold from Buy as analyst believes that there is still limited potential for price/earnings multiple expansion; also, BNP Paribas Exane analyst Alexandre Faure downgraded PayPal to Neutral from Outperform as the bank's survey of 3K consumers signals a potentially anemic 2022 for consumer spending growth.

Recently, the company announced that it is exploring to create its own stablecoin as part of its push into cryptocurrency.

In the past 6-months trading, the stock has lost 45.9% and is significantly lower from its 52-week high levels; while SA Columnists have an average Buy rating, Contributor Loft Capital Management with a Buy rating indicates that it is time to buy the world-leading fintech.

SA Contributor The Digital Trend with a Buy rating believes to turn weakness into strength.

Wall Street Analysts average rating stands at Buy, PT $249.27.