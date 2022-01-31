These food distribution stocks are the favorites at UBS

UBS said it expects food distribution stocks will take another step forward in 2022 and called out three stocks for likely outperformance.

UBS on Sysco (NYSE:SYY): The firm said its Buy rating of Sysco is driven by the four key elements of balance sheet strength, strategic initiatives, recovery tailwinds and share gains. Sysco's scale and ability to invest in its network is seen helping it help take market share from smaller, less well capitalized competitors in a post COVID landscape. "Further, its move to a regionalized cost structure can help it become more efficient & nimble, while its new sales force structure & compensation program should incentivize faster top-linegrowth," updated the firm.

UBS on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC): The firm also rated PFGC at Buy with it offering several unique features that position it to thrive in a post COVID environment. PFGC is observed to have access to one of the largest addressable markets across food distribution and a top-notch management team with a track record of successfully integrating complementary businesses into its model. UBS thinks PFGC's mix positions it to recover faster than its peers, given its higher exposure to restaurants in foodservice. The strategic decision to retain more salespeople during COVID is seen helping support productivity. The takeaway is that the stock's recent pullback has been overdone and present investors with a solid opportunity.

UBS on United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI): Also rated at Buy, UBS believes the pandemic was a transformational event for UNFI. "The resulting surge in business helped it build customer awareness of its unique capabilities & provided it with an opportunity to reduce its own debt levels considerably," advises the analyst team. Even if food at home sales take a step back, UNFI is called buniquely positioned to capture outsized share from grocers that could benefit from its industry leading ~300k SKUs, value added services offering, and private label portfolio of brands

See Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings across the food distribution sector.