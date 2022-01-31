Will Rewards membership trends and International business lift Starbucks stocks after Q1 results?
Jan. 31, 2022 1:42 PM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (+27.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.95B (+19.2% Y/Y).
- After 4Q21 results, shares slipped as comp of 17% fell short of consensus mark of 19% despite company guided FY2022 revenue above consensus.
- Ahead of earnings, BofA stands with a buy rating on Strabucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) as the firm forecasts upside to consensus U.S. comparable sales marks due to strong app use and Starbucks Rewards membership trends.
- Mid January, the coffee giant announced expansion of delivery and online services in China through a new partnership with Meituan that will give customers more options, including social features.
- The company plans to open about 2,000 stores globally in 2022 with ~75% of that growth targeted for outside the U.S.
- Over the last 2 years, SBUX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 7 downward.
- It is worth noting that CEO Kevin Johnson's total compensation rose by 39% Y/Y to $20.4M in 2021.
- Shares dropped ~16% over the period of one month.
- Increased union activity, an uncertain outlook for the China business, rising labor costs, supply-chain challenges, and increased competition are weighing on the stock.
- A glance at company vs. peer quant factor grades: