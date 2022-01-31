Will Rewards membership trends and International business lift Starbucks stocks after Q1 results?

Jan. 31, 2022 1:42 PM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (+27.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.95B (+19.2% Y/Y).
  • After 4Q21 results, shares slipped as comp of 17% fell short of consensus mark of 19% despite company guided FY2022 revenue above consensus.
  • Ahead of earnings, BofA stands with a buy rating on Strabucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) as the firm forecasts upside to consensus U.S. comparable sales marks due to strong app use and Starbucks Rewards membership trends.
  • Mid January, the coffee giant announced expansion of delivery and online services in China through a new partnership with Meituan that will give customers more options, including social features.
  • The company plans to open about 2,000 stores globally in 2022 with ~75% of that growth targeted for outside the U.S.
  • Over the last 2 years, SBUX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 7 downward.
  • It is worth noting that CEO Kevin Johnson's total compensation rose by 39% Y/Y to $20.4M in 2021.
  • Shares dropped ~16% over the period of one month.
  • Increased union activity, an uncertain outlook for the China business, rising labor costs, supply-chain challenges, and increased competition are weighing on the stock.
  • A glance at company vs. peer quant factor grades:
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.