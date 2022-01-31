General Motors Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Jan. 31, 2022 1:43 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • General Motors (NYSE:GM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (-40.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $34.24B (-8.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, GM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.
  • The company sees FY2021 EPS-diluted-adjusted between $5.70 and $6.70 vs. consensus of $6.33 and EBIT-adjusted to approach the high end of the guidance range of $11.5-$13.5B
  • General Motors has invested over $7B in four Michigan manufacturing sites that is expected to significantly increase the automaker's battery cell and electric truck manufacturing capacity at the sites.
  • In a clip uploaded to YouTube, CEO Mary Barra was seen riding in a retrofitted Chevrolet Bolt EV with Kyle Vogt, founder and interim CEO of Cruise, GM's majority-owned autonomous vehicle subsidiary.
  • "By the end of the decade, we envision that connected vehicles and other new businesses will drive more than $80B in new, incremental revenue. At the same time, revenue from EVs is expected to grow from about $10B in 2023 to $90B," said Barra in Q3 earnings report.
  • The automaker is also launching an online used vehicle market this spring called CarBravo.
  • Last week, the sole supplier of GM's Chevy Bolt battery, LG Energy Solution made its much anticipated public market debut in Korea overnight, as the global battery leader reached a ~$100b valuation.
  • "GM: EV And Autonomous Driving Will Drive Growth," writes author Sandis Weil on Seeking Alpha at Buy rating.
  • Wall Street Analysts' rating is Buy on General Motors, same as SA Authors, while Quant rating is Hold.
  • The stock is flagged in this week's Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch as the U.S. House Committee on Transportation is on tap to conduct a hearing on "The Road Ahead for Automated Vehicles" that makes the autonomous vehicle companies interesting to watch.
