Filament gets Health Canada approval for phase 2 trial of psilocybin drug for depression
Jan. 31, 2022 Filament Health Corp. (FLHLF)
- Filament Health (OTC:FLHLF -17.3%) said Health Canada approved a phase 2 trial of its botanical psilocybin drug candidate PEX010.
- Privately held Cybin Therapeutics has licensed PEX010 (25 mg) from Filament for use in the trial.
- The study is expected to begin in Q3'22 and will include individuals with major depressive disorder who are undergoing selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) therapy, commonly used to treat depression, as well as those who have not received SSRI treatment.
- Filament has also licensed PEX010 (25 mg) to Cybin for additional phase 2 trials, which are expected to begin in Q4 2022.
- "Many Canadians who battle depression undergo SSRI therapy, and until now, this has generally meant exclusion from psychedelic assisted psychotherapy (PAP) clinical trials," said Cybin Founder Josh.
- "If it can be demonstrated that PAP can be safely and effectively given to patients on SSRIs, many will stand to benefit," added Taylor.