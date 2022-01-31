What is in store for MicroStrategy Q4 Earnings amid bitcoin volatility?
Jan. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETMicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.49 (-28.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $133.2M (+1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MSTR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
- In mid-January, MSTR stock dropped to its new 52-week low as SEC rejected the company's unofficial accounting measures.
- In December last week, the company purchased ~1,914 bitcoins during Dec. 9 and Dec. 29 - for ~$94.2M in cash.
- CFO Phong Le recently said that MicroStrategy plans to continue buying and "holding" bitcoin despite recent volatility in crypto prices.