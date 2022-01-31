General Dynamics unit gets $518M task order from U.S. Army CECOM
Jan. 31, 2022 1:53 PM ETGDBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- General Dynamics' (NYSE:GD) unit General Dynamics Information Technology received a $518M task order award from the U.S. Army Communications Electronics Command (CECOM) to provide logistics, sustainment and maintenance services for joint U.S. and coalition forces worldwide within the Army Field Support Brigade regions.
- The task order was provided under the Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services Multiple Award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract awarded in Apr. 2021 to a GD joint venture.
- The Government Accountability Office in Dec. said work could start after the dismissal of 2 contract award protests.
- The task order includes support for current and future C5ISR systems, equipment and ancillary operational requirements.