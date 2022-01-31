These five electric vehicle stocks are making big moves higher

Electric vehicle stocks have recovered quite a bit on Monday, even though many of the startup names are still trading far below the 52-week highs. The overall stock market is up today with some analysts saying that interest rate hike risk has effectively been priced in for tech and high-growth stocks, while others think Tesla's strong earnings report last week is still resonating.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) rallied 24.37% to $3.93 vs. the 52-week trading range of $2.91 to $29.98.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shot up 23.47% to $2.34 vs. the 52-week trading range of $1.75 to $20.00.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) gained 11.22% to $6.00 vs. the 52-week trading range of $4.97 to $18.88.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) moved 11.82% higher to $11.69 vs. the 52-week trading range of 9.61 to $31.96.

Faraday Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) rose 9.20% to $4.20 vs. the 52-week trading range of $3.71 to $20.75.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) gained 10.07% to $7.87 vs. the 52-week trading range of $6.52 to $27.88.

