Rocket Internet plans a public buyback offer for up to 26.6% of share capital
Jan. 31, 2022 2:01 PM ETRocket Internet SE (RCKZF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Rocket Internet SE (OTC:RCKZF) plans to conduct a public buyback offer for up to 26.6% of the company's share capital.
- The company has received management and the supervisory board approval (majority of 97.99%) for a capital reduction by cancellation of up to 27.6M treasury shares to be acquired.
- The consideration offered under the Buyback Offer amounts to €35.00 per Rocket Internet Share; buyback offer has a total volume of up to €968M.
- The acceptance period for the Buyback Offer commences on Feb.9 and ends on Mar.10.