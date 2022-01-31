Anglo American cut at Jefferies on outlook for declining iron ore, coal prices

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCQX:NGLOY) is downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies, which says shares are too expensive given a likely fall in prices for both iron ore and met coal.

Anglo offers good organic growth and should benefit from a potential recovery in Chinese demand as the year progresses, but iron ore and coal prices are unsustainably high and likely will fall in the near future, and the stock's "risk/reward tradeoff is now balanced" after it overtook its price target of 3,300 pence.

"Commodity prices have been a tailwind for Anglo and other miners so far this year, although we continue to be concerned about downside risk to iron ore and met coal and Anglo's exposure to these commodities might be a headwind over the next three months," the firm writes.

Anglo American's overall Q4 production came in broadly flat compared to the year-ago quarter but showed a solid finish to the year.