Sportsman's Warehouse gains amid analyst praise following meeting with company

Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) rose 2.1% at least partly after it was reiterated a buy rating with a $20 price target at Lake Street Capital Markets.

The sporting/hunting goods retailer is well-positioned following its deal termination with the Great Outdoors Group, Lake Street analyst analyst Mark Smith wrote after recent meetings with SPWH management.

Shares of Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) have plunged 37% through Friday after the company terminated an $18/share sale to Great Outdoors in early December after receiving feedback that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission was unlikely to approve the combination.

"The strong comp growth over the 2019 period gives us confidence the outdoor industry remains healthy and inventory is returning to more normal levels," Smith wrote in a note. "While we do not expect demand to be as robust as it has been the past 20 months, we think it remains elevated above historical levels."

Smith added that after the $55M break up fee associated with terminated deal, Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) has "ample" cash and he believes that shareholder repurchases make the most sense and are likely.

Earlier this month, Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) reports strength in 8-week sales, provides Q4, FY21 outlook.