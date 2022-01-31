Diageo to launch £73M Guinness microbrewery and culture hub in London
Jan. 31, 2022 2:14 PM ETDiageo plc (DEO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Diageo (DEO +1.1%) stated Monday it plans to invest £73 million in a new microbrewery and culture hub - Guinness at Old Brewer's Yard - located in Covent Garden, London.
- The hub is set to open in Autumn 2023.
- The company notes this new 50,000 sq ft venue will create up to 150 jobs for the Capital and provide a community space within the area.
- "300 years after brewing the first beer in Old Brewers Yard, it's fantastic to see Guinness breathing life into our hospitality and tourism industries and creating more jobs and training opportunities in central London," said the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on site visit.
