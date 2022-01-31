AMC Networks inks new distribution deal with Comcast

Jan. 31, 2022 2:28 PM ETAMC Networks Inc. (AMCX), CMCSABy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor2 Comments

A View Of The Comcast Center

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

  • AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) shares climbed more than 6%, Monday, after the company said it has reached a new, multi-year content distribution agreement with Comcast Cable (NASDAQ:CMCSA).
  • The exact length of the deal wasn't disclosed. AMC (AMCX) said the agreement includes continuing coverage of the networks linear TV channels, and "expanded availability" of its streaming services to Comcast's Xfinity TV, broadband and XClass customers.
  • AMC (AMCX) also said the deal includes the AMC+ premium streaming bundle that includes programs from AMC and other company networks.
  • Earlier this month, AMC (AMCX) said it would acquire Houston-based anime licensing company Sentai Holdings to boost up it anime content with Sentai's own consumer subscription service.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.