AMC Networks inks new distribution deal with Comcast
Jan. 31, 2022 2:28 PM ETAMC Networks Inc. (AMCX), CMCSA
- AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) shares climbed more than 6%, Monday, after the company said it has reached a new, multi-year content distribution agreement with Comcast Cable (NASDAQ:CMCSA).
- The exact length of the deal wasn't disclosed. AMC (AMCX) said the agreement includes continuing coverage of the networks linear TV channels, and "expanded availability" of its streaming services to Comcast's Xfinity TV, broadband and XClass customers.
- AMC (AMCX) also said the deal includes the AMC+ premium streaming bundle that includes programs from AMC and other company networks.
- Earlier this month, AMC (AMCX) said it would acquire Houston-based anime licensing company Sentai Holdings to boost up it anime content with Sentai's own consumer subscription service.