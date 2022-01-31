Safe Bulkers unit to offer €100M of unsecured bonds in Greece

Jan. 31, 2022 2:32 PM ETSBBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) said its subsidiary Safe Bulkers Participations plans to launch a public offer in Greece of up to €100M of unsecured bonds, which will be admitted to trading in the fixed income securities category of the Athens Exchange.
  • Net proceeds of the offering received from the unit (up to €97.5M) will be used to repay debt and/or redeem preferred shares and/or for working capital needs and/or for the acquisition of vessels.
  • The bonds will be offered only to non-U.S. persons outside the U.S. and in a private placement only to qualified institutional buyers in the U.S.
