Safe Bulkers unit to offer €100M of unsecured bonds in Greece
Jan. 31, 2022 2:32 PM ETSBBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) said its subsidiary Safe Bulkers Participations plans to launch a public offer in Greece of up to €100M of unsecured bonds, which will be admitted to trading in the fixed income securities category of the Athens Exchange.
- Net proceeds of the offering received from the unit (up to €97.5M) will be used to repay debt and/or redeem preferred shares and/or for working capital needs and/or for the acquisition of vessels.
- The bonds will be offered only to non-U.S. persons outside the U.S. and in a private placement only to qualified institutional buyers in the U.S.