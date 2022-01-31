XpresSpa expands CDC-partnered COVID-19 surveillance program

COVID-19 Testing Facility Set Up At Newark Airport For Arriving Passengers

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images News

  • XpresSpa (XSPA +3.7%) announced that its subsidiary XpresCheck has expanded its partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for airport-based COVID-19 biosurveillance bringing the total contract value to $5.5M from $2.0M initially.
  • “Together, with our testing partner, Concentric by Ginkgo, we successfully expanded the program to monitor additional flights from around the globe,” Ezra Ernst, CEO of XpresCheck, remarked.
  • The program was first launched in September across three U.S. airports for the detection of new COVID-19 variants in flights originating from India.
  • The recent expansion will broaden the surveillance to passengers coming from seven African countries and also those making connections through countries in the Level 4 Risk Assessment for COVID-19 in the U.S. It also adds the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, increasing the total number of testing sites to four.
  • In December, the company shares surged after Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) announced the detection of the Omicron variant in passengers arriving from the U.K. and South Africa as part of its biosecurity collaboration with the CDC and XpresCheck at Newark International Airport.
