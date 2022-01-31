Gevo (GEVO +12.3%) powers higher after announcing the startup of its Gevo NW Iowa RNG project, which it expects eventually will produce ~355M BTUs of renewable natural gas annually from cow manure from dairy farms.

Gevo anticipates $9M-$16M in annual distributions from the project beginning in late 2022 or early 2023, depending on the timing of the California Air Resources Board's Low Carbon Fuel Standard.

As reported last August, Gevo expects the renewable natural gas will be sold into the California market under dispensing agreements BP has in place with Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE +5.8%).

The Biden administration has said it plans to expand the kinds of renewable fuel production processes that are eligible to receive federal credits under the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard program; Gevo is seen as a potential beneficiary of the move.