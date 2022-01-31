Do U.S. Steel results point to better times for the industry and a buy for the stock?

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) has rallied in the last couple of days, fueled by a well-received earnings report released last week. The advance halted a recent slide, perhaps signaling stabilization in the steel industry after the sector was gripped by COVID-related disruptions and supply chain tangles. Does the quarterly report send a buy signal for X?

A Turnaround Earnings Report?

U.S. Steel (X) reported a mixed earnings report last week. The company beat expectations with its adjusted EBITDA figure, reporting a total of $1.73B compared to analysts' consensus of $1.67B. However, the firm's adjusted earnings fell short of projections.

On the revenue front, the steelmaker had a standout quarter. The top-line result more than doubled from last year to reach $5.65B. This was more than $250M above projections, as total steel shipments soared 18% from last year.

X also announced a $500M stock repurchase plan.

Shares popped 5% on Friday in response to the earnings report and followed up with a gain of more than 5% in Monday's intraday trading. These advances halted a recent slide for the stock, which had finished lower in nine of the previous 10 sessions headed into the release of the financial figures.

X had reached a nearly two-month high on Jan. 12, when it began a steep slide. Going into the earnings report, X had fallen nearly 22% from the end of 2021 until the final close before the quarterly results became public.

For their parts, leaders in the steel industry have predicted better things ahead. U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt said in his conference call after the earnings that he remains "overwhelmingly positive" that pent-up demand will drive results as supply chain issues ease and inflationary pressures dissipate.

This followed similar commentary from earlier in the week from the head of Nucor (NYSE:NUE), who argued that that weakness in the steel market stems from supply chain bottlenecks and COVID-related disruptions. As a result, he sees the challenges as temporary.

Is U.S. Steel a Buy?

Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings, a set of criteria judged by quantitative performance, views X as a Strong Buy. Given its slide in the last couple of weeks, the stock gets a mediocre grade for momentum. However, other measures suggest the potential for a strong performance.

X receives A+ grades for both growth and valuation -- that last one boosted by the recent share-price decline, which has potentially created a bargain-hunting opportunity. The Quant Ratings system had presented a value grade of C+ six months ago and a B three months ago. The stock also gets an A for profitability.

Wall Street analysts are less bullish. The 12 analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha are spread evenly across the spectrum, with four issuing a Buy or Strong Buy opinion and four giving X a Sell or Strong Sell rating. Another four have a Hold rating on the stock.

For another perspective on X, see a bullish take from SA contributor KCI Research, which sees it as a "breakout stock for 2022." Meanwhile, contributor George Dagnino has a much dimmer view of the firm's prospects, saying U.S. Steel will underperform in a weaker economy.