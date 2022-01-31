Provention Bio continues surge from teplizumab BLA resubmission; shares up 28%

  • Provention Bio's (PRVB +28.6%) hot streak since announcing after the closing bell Jan. 27 that it is resubmitting a Biologics License Application ("BLA") for teplizumab is continuing today.
  • The company expects to resubmit the BLA for teplizumab, which is under investigation for type 1 diabetes, this quarter.
  • On Friday, shares rose ~22%.
  • Share volume today is much higher than normal. Average daily volume is ~852K shares. As of 324p ET, ~7.5M shares had traded hands.
  • Teplizumab has Breakthrough Therapy and Priority Review Designations.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating scores Provention a buy.
