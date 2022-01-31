Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI +15.5%) skyrockets as much as 30% after analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $12 price target, saying the stock's 65% plunge from last month's 52-week high $14.43 now makes it attractive to investors seeking energy infrastructure opportunities.

Wainwright said investors are overlooking positive developments that have strengthened Pioneer's fundamentals in recent months, including revenue diversification from new product launches in fast growing end markets such as electric vehicle charging and distributed power, management's focus on margin improvements, and the continued buildup in the company's order backlog.

Pioneer Power shares more than tripled in early November after announcing the launch of its E-Boost portfolio of mobile electric vehicle charging solutions.