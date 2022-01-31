Heat Biologics rises 10% as Elusys finalizes HHS contract for anthrax antitoxin Anthim
Jan. 31, 2022 3:33 PM ETHeat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Elusys Therapeutics, which is being acquired by Heat Biologics (HTBX +9.9%), said it finalized a contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the continued supply of anthrax antitoxin Anthim (obiltoxaximab) for use against a potential anthrax attack.
- The first phase of the contract, signed with the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), valued at $50M was fulfilled.
- The contract includes options up to $31M and If all options are exercised, the total contract value will be ~$80.86M with completion expected by H1 2023.