Credit-card metrics continued to normalize, albeit gradually, in December, meaning that some consumers are taking longer to pay their credit card bills and lenders are having to charge off some debts that they consider uncollectable.

On average, the delinquency rate of 1.68% ticked up from 1.67% in November and 1.65% in October; the net charge-off rate of 1.81% ticked down from 1.82% in November but rose from 1.58% in October. See table below.

Month-to-month credit data can be volatile, though. Looking at the three-month average for October to December, delinquency rate of 1.67% increased from the 1.52% three-month average for Q3. For net charge-offs, Q4's monthly average of 1.74% rises slightly from 1.71% in Q3.

Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache blames fears that credit normalization and operating expenses will restrain earnings growth for consumer finance stocks' (ex-American Express) underperformance since Jan. 14, when earnings season started.

"In our view, it is too early in the recovery for Consumer Finance stocks to be trading at late-cycle valuations amid healthy consumer spending and fundamentally benign credit," Carcache wrote in a note to clients. "Concerns over higher-than-expected expense growth and faster-than-expected credit normalization have fueled recent underperformance, but we continue to expect healthy consumer spending activity and payment rate normalization to drive strong revenue growth."

The company that brought these concerns to the fore is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), which reported earnings and its outlook on Friday. While credit card net charge-offs continued to surprise positively in Q4 2021, Synchrony's (SYF) outlook that charge-offs are normalizing to prepandemic by H1 2023 raised concerns that a faster pace of credit normalization would create greater-than-expected headwinds to growth. SYF's view contrasted with those of its peers, who generally expected a more gradual pace of normalization, Carcache said.

On the upside, normalization in payment rates are expected to gradually normalize in 2022, producing a substantial impact on loan growth, Carcache wrote. With modest normalization, Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) and Synchrony (SYF) expect loan growth to rise into the high single digit-range in 2022 vs. mid-single digit range if payment rates stay flat, he added.

Evercore ISI analyst John Pancari trims his EPS estimates for Synchrony (SYF) to $5.58 from $5.61 for 2022 and to $5.71 from $5.98 for 2023 and lowers price target to $47 from $57. "While we are adopting a more conservative outlook on SYF's expense run rate amid ongoing investments in the business, we remain confident in our expectation for receivables growth to strengthen in coming quarters — paving the way for positive operating leverage," Pancari said in a note.

Jefferies analyst John Hecht pointed out that ending loan balances in December rose from November while payment rates remained elevated. "As factors tied to stimulus are behind us and as deferral programs resume normal levels, credit has begun normalizing towards historical levels." In addition, payment rates remain elevated Y/Y and on a historical basis. "Taken together, we expect credit to gradually revert to historical norms and for receivables to grow sequentially."

Even with elevated payment rates, loan balances have increased for seven months, recovering to prepandemic levels, Hecht said.

While it's not included in the accompanying table, auto lending is seeing similar trends. Auto net charge-offs of 0.77% increased 23 basis points from November and the delinquency rate of 4.55% rose 25 bps sequentially, Hecht said.

Carcache's top picks in Consumer Finance are Automated Data Services (NYSE:ADS) and Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) (in auto lending) given their "undemanding valuations." He expects the "combination of positive estimate revisions and re-ratings to drive ~69%/~52% upside to shares," respectively.

