Why did Beyond Meat stock surge today? A double upgrade from Barclays

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) soared 13.35% in late Monday trading after the next-gen meat company attracted a two-notch upgrade from Barclays. Investors are also took another look at high-growth story stocks after the recent selling pressure pushed valuation to more tolerable levels on some names.

Barclays does not think BYND’s growth potential in the U.S. foodservice channel and the international segment is properly reflected in the current share price. While increasing competition in the alternative meat space is still anticipated, the positive outweigh the negatives in the estimation of the firm.

Even with today's bounce, shares of BYND are still down about 65% from their 52-week high.