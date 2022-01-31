Why did Pfizer stock go down today? Moderna's COVID vaccine gets full approval

Jan. 31, 2022 3:48 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)IONS, MRNABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Pfizer (PFE -3.1%) shares are slightly down today, and one of the reasons is that it Moderna (MRNA +5.6%) received approval for its COVID-19 vaccine.

Now that it is formally approved by the FDA -- instead of having just Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") -- Moderna's shot is on equal footing with Pfizer's.

For an EUA for a vaccine, data is generated from at least half of the participants who are followed for at least two months after vaccination. For approval, a pharmaceutical company must follow participants in a trial for at least six months and provide additional information on adverse events and manufacturing plans.

Pfizer still has a slight edge with its approval as it is for ages 16 and up compared to Moderna, which is 18 and up.

Approval also provides a measure of protection as an EUA can always be rescinded rather quickly. Withdrawing a drug or vaccine from the market can be a much longer process.

Pfizer's share price may also have been negatively impacted by its decision with Ionis Pharmaceutiucals (IONS -0.6%) to discontinue development of vupanorsen for cardiovascular risk reduction and severe hypertriglyceridemia.

