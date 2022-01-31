Clean Air Metals upsizing offering to $12.5M

  • Clean Air Metals (OTCQB:CLRMF -8.3%) to increase the size of the offering to total gross proceeds of $12.5M.
  • The company will now issue ~23.15M flow-through unit, of which ~10.87M will be issued at a price of $0.23 per unit and ~12.28M will be issued at a price of $0.285, and 32.25M non-flow-through units at a price of $0.20 per unit.
  • Each FT unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.
  • Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share at a price of $0.25 for a period of 2 years.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about February 23, 2022.
