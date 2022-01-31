Eversource Energy (ES +2.9%) said it has almost completed restoration efforts after the weekend's powerful nor'easter kicked up high winds and heavy snow that left 300K customers without power in its Massachusetts service territory.

Eversource said more than 1,700 crews worked over the weekend to repair the damage, leaving just 400 customers offline but power should be restored by the end of the day.

Boston was slammed with nearly two feet of snow this weekend and on Saturday tied its single-day snowfall record, according to the National Weather Service.

Eversource's large investment program should allow it to grow at a 7% compound annual growth rate until 2025 with growth accelerating after that, although the 2.74% yield is low for a utility, Power Hedge writes in an analysis posted last month on Seeking Alpha.