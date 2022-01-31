Seagen upgraded at Morgan Stanley on valuation and upcoming catalysts

Jan. 31, 2022 3:58 PM ETSeagen Inc. (SGEN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Seagen (SGEN +5.3%) is trading higher after Morgan Stanley upgraded the biotech to Overweight from Equal-Weight, noting a compelling entry point at its current valuation after the recent weakness.
  • Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) has lost more than a fifth over the past twelve months, and the analysts led by Matthew Harrison argue that the recent selling pressure has “removed credit for the company's clinical pipeline opportunities.”
  • Citing potentially conservative guidance for this year with the upcoming earnings release, the analysts warn further near-term pressure as they lowered the price target to $175 from $178 per share to indicate a premium of ~37% to the last close.
  • However, Seagen’s (SGEN) base business gives a backstop for the valuation, they added, noting further upside in 2022 on the upcoming catalysts, notably Cohort K data for EV-103 in bladder cancer and arbitration over IP rights for cancer drug ENHERTU.
