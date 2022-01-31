EA hires Microsoft's Suh as its new chief financial officer
Jan. 31, 2022 4:09 PM ETElectronic Arts Inc. (EA)MSFTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) has tapped Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Chris Suh as its new chief financial officer.
- Suh currently serves as Microsoft's corporate VP and CFO of the Cloud + AI Group, where he's overseen rapid growth in the Azure and Dynamics businesses.
- He replaces Blake Jorgensen, who previously said he was stepping down from EA's CFO post after nearly a decade in financial leadership roles at the company.
- Suh meanwhile has head leadership roles at Microsoft for 25 years, and was a key in Microsoft's focus transition toward cloud computing.
- “Chris is an exceptionally qualified leader joining us as we accelerate and transform our business for a socially-connected, cloud-enabled future,” says EA Chairman/CEO Andrew Wilson.