  • Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) has tapped Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Chris Suh as its new chief financial officer.
  • Suh currently serves as Microsoft's corporate VP and CFO of the Cloud + AI Group, where he's overseen rapid growth in the Azure and Dynamics businesses.
  • He replaces Blake Jorgensen, who previously said he was stepping down from EA's CFO post after nearly a decade in financial leadership roles at the company.
  • Suh meanwhile has head leadership roles at Microsoft for 25 years, and was a key in Microsoft's focus transition toward cloud computing.
  • “Chris is an exceptionally qualified leader joining us as we accelerate and transform our business for a socially-connected, cloud-enabled future,” says EA Chairman/CEO Andrew Wilson.
