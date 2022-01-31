Cirrus Logic Non-GAAP EPS of $2.54 beats by $0.40, revenue of $548.4M beats by $39.12M
Jan. 31, 2022 4:09 PM ETCirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Cirrus Logic press release (NASDAQ:CRUS): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.54 beats by $0.40.
- Revenue of $548.4M (+12.9% Y/Y) beats by $39.12M.
- Shares +8.88%.
- GAAP gross margin of 52.8 percent and non-GAAP gross margin of 52.8 percent.
Q4 2022 Outook: Revenue is expected to range between $400 million and $440 million; GAAP gross margin is forecasted to be between 51 percent and 53 percent; and combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses are anticipated to range between $150 million and $156 million, including approximately $19 million in stock-based compensation expense, $8 million in amortization of acquired intangibles and $3 million in acquisition-related costs.