Graco GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats by $0.04, revenue of $539.6M beats by $21.95M
Jan. 31, 2022 4:11 PM ETGraco Inc. (GGG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Graco press release (NYSE:GGG): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $539.6M (+14.7% Y/Y) beats by $21.95M.
- Shares +4%.
- "We are initiating an outlook for the full-year 2022 of high single-digit sales growth on an organic, constant currency basis, with positive expectations in every region and reportable segment," said Mark Sheahan, Graco’s President and CEO. "Our pricing actions coupled with strong demand levels across all major end markets and product categories should set us up for another strong year."