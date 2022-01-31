Direct Digital downsizes IPO by nearly half, now looks to raise up to $22.6M
Jan. 31, 2022 4:12 PM ETDirect Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Direct Digital Holdings (DRCT) has downsized its planned initial public offering by nearly half, dropping the maximum amount it hopes to raise to $22.6M from $41.4M.
- The digital advertising firm said in a filing that it plans to offer 2.2M units in the range of $7 to $9 per unit. Each unit will consist of one share plus one warrant to purchase one share at the IPO price. Underwriters will have an option to purchase up to 328,125 additional shares.
- In a filing dated Jan. 18, Direct Digital said it planned to sell 4M units in the range of $7 to $9 per unit, plus grant underwriters the option to purchase an additional 600k shares.
- Direct Digital plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol “DRCT”. The Benchmark Company and Roth Capital Partners are serving as lead bookrunners.
- The company said it expects net proceeds of $14.3M from the deal, or $16.7M if the underwriters’ option is exercised in full.
- Direct Digital offers buy- and sell-side programmatic advertising and related services to small and mid-sized businesses.
- For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, Direct Digital reported a net income of $645K on revenue of $25.2M, compared with a net loss of $381K on revenue of $5.9M for the same period in 2020.
- In a recent column, SA contributor Donovan Jones said Direct Digital “has grown quickly, operates in a fast-growing industry, and the IPO looks reasonably valued.”