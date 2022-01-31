Laird Superfood forecasts Q4 net sales of $9.4M, names new CEO

Jan. 31, 2022 4:15 PM ETLSFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE:LSF) forecast Q4 net sales of ~$9.4M, an increase of 29% vs. year-ago period.
  • Q4 gross margin is expected to be ~24% vs. 20% in Q4 2020.
  • 2021 net sales are expected to be ~$36.8M, up 43% compared to 2020, while gross margin is expected to be ~26%, flat with 2020.
  • LSF also appointed Jason Vieth as president and CEO, replacing Paul Hodge, Jr.
  • Vieth most recently served as executive VP of Sovos Brands, where he managed the Breakfast and Snacks Group.
  • LSF stock rose 1% in aftermarket trade following the announcement.
