Kinross Gold's (KGC +2.9%) proposed acquisition of Great Bear Resources (OTCQX:GTBAF) won the endorsement of proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis, which say Great Bear shareholders should vote to approve the deal at the February 14 special meeting.

"In light of the significant premium, the favorable market reaction, the reasonable strategic rationale and the absence of significant governance concerns, shareholder approval of this resolution is warranted," ISS said in support.

Great Bear engaged in a lengthy and competitive sale process prior to agreeing to the deal with Kinross, which should provide shareholders with a reasonable degree of assurance that the proposed deal represented the best available strategic alternative, Glass Lewis said.

Kinross last month unveiled the C$1.8B deal for Great Bear, highlighted by the Dixie project located in Ontario's Red Lake mining district.