Sio Gene announces resignation of CEO; ends licensing deal with Oxford Biomedica
Jan. 31, 2022 4:20 PM ETSio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX), OXBDFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) is trading ~10% lower in the post-market after announcing the resignation of its CEO, Dr. Pavan Cheruvu.
- Dr. Cheruvu is leaving the company to pursue new opportunities, Sio Gene (SIOX) said, adding that CFO and General Counsel, David Nassif, will take his place on an interim basis as the company seeks a permanent replacement with the support of an executive search firm.
- In addition, Sio Gene (SIOX) announced the prioritization of AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM2 clinical-stage AAV gene therapy programs for GM1 and GM2 gangliosidosis (Tay-Sachs/Sandhoff disease).
- In conjunction with the move, it plans to terminate the licensing agreement with Oxford Biomedica (OTCPK:OXBDF) for AXO-Lenti-PD in Parkinson’s disease. The portfolio prioritization will extend the estimated cash runway into H2 2023, Sio Gene (SIOX) said, as the company reported ~$82M in cash and cash equivalents at 2021 year-end.
Sio Gene (SIOX), previously known as Axovant Gene Therapies, partnered with Oxford BioMedica (OTCPK:OXBDF) for AXO-Lenti-PD in 2018.