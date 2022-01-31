The Arena Group announces proposed public offering, uplisting to NYSE American
Jan. 31, 2022 4:22 PM ETMVENBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- theMaven (OTCPK:MVEN), operating under the brand name The Arena Group, said it intends to offer its shares for sale in an underwritten public offering.
- MVEN expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of shares.
- In connection with the proposed offering, MVEN anticipates uplisting its stock to the NYSE American under the symbol “AREN”.
- MVEN anticipates effecting a name change and a 1-for-22 reverse stock split, par value $0.01/share.
- The new corporate name for the firm will be The Arena Group Holdings.
- The first date of trading on the NYSE American is expected to be Feb. 4.