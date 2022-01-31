PotlatchDeltic Q4 results miss consensus as timberlands, wood product revenues slide

Jan. 31, 2022 4:28 PM ETPotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Logs in forest

Taiyou Nomachi/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Q4 results came in worse-than-expected as its timberlands and wood products revenues drifted lower from the third quarter.
  • Q4 Timberlands revenue of $86.8M slid from $129.5M in the previous period.
  • Q4 wood products revenue of $174.2M vs. $187.8M in Q3.
  • Overall, revenues of $248.4M in Q4 fell short on the $255.5M consensus and decreased from $287.3M in Q3 and $337.4M in the same period a year ago.
  • Q4 diluted EPS of $0.58 also missed the $0.60 estimate and compared with $0.97 in the third quarter and $1.48 in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $75.7M fell from $107.2M in Q3.
  • Operating income of $50.6M in Q4, compared with $82.61M in the third quarter.
  • "During 2022, we expect to harvest approximately 6.1 million tons in our Timberlands segment, ship around 1 billion board feet in lumber, and sell about 13,500 rural acres and 165 residential lots in our Real Estate Segment," said President and CEO Eric Cremers.
  • Conference call starts Feb. 1 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • Previously, (Dec. 3, 2021) Potlach raised its quarterly dividend to $0.44 per share.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.