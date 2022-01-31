PotlatchDeltic Q4 results miss consensus as timberlands, wood product revenues slide
Jan. 31, 2022 4:28 PM ETPotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Q4 results came in worse-than-expected as its timberlands and wood products revenues drifted lower from the third quarter.
- Q4 Timberlands revenue of $86.8M slid from $129.5M in the previous period.
- Q4 wood products revenue of $174.2M vs. $187.8M in Q3.
- Overall, revenues of $248.4M in Q4 fell short on the $255.5M consensus and decreased from $287.3M in Q3 and $337.4M in the same period a year ago.
- Q4 diluted EPS of $0.58 also missed the $0.60 estimate and compared with $0.97 in the third quarter and $1.48 in Q4 2020.
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $75.7M fell from $107.2M in Q3.
- Operating income of $50.6M in Q4, compared with $82.61M in the third quarter.
- "During 2022, we expect to harvest approximately 6.1 million tons in our Timberlands segment, ship around 1 billion board feet in lumber, and sell about 13,500 rural acres and 165 residential lots in our Real Estate Segment," said President and CEO Eric Cremers.
- Conference call starts Feb. 1 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Previously, (Dec. 3, 2021) Potlach raised its quarterly dividend to $0.44 per share.