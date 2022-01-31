AGNC Investments (NASDAQ:AGNC) stock slips 0.9% in after-hours trading after the mortgage REIT's results showed that agency mortgage-backed securities underperformed in Q4 as the Federal Reserve accelerated its pace of tapering its asset purchases.

"This abrupt shift by the Fed led to an uptick in interest rate volatility amid greater monetary policy uncertainty," said AGNC President and CEO Peter Federico. "Against this backdrop, agency mortgage-backed securities underperformed in the fourth quarter as spreads to benchmark rates widened moderately and valuations declined relative to interest rate hedges."

He added that the spread widening hurts book value in the short term but improves expected return on new investments and cash flows on higher coupon specified pools through slower prepayment speeds. "Thus, the spread widening that occurred in 2021 and accelerated in January of this year is beneficial to our business over the long term," Federico said. With market conditions likely to stay challenging, the company plans to operate with a more defensive position.

Tangible net book value per common share of $15.75 at Dec. 31, 2021 declined from $16.41 at Sept. 30, and AGNC's (AGNC) economic return on tangible common equity in the quarter turned negative to -1.8% vs. +2.3% in Q3. The most recent quarter's negative return was comprised of $0.36 dividends per common share and $0.66 decrease in TNBV per common share.

Q4 net spread and dollar roll income per share of $0.75 surpasses the consensus estimate of $0.67 and matches $0.75 in Q3 2021. The $0.75 figure excludes -$0.08 per share of estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost due to change in projected constant prepayment rate (CPR) estimates. It includes $0.31 per common share of dollar roll income associated with the company's $29.0B average net long position in agency mortgage-backed securities in the "to-be-announced" (TBA) market.

Cash and unencumbered agency MBS totaled ~4.9B at Dec. 31 vs. ~$5.2B at Sept. 30; excludes unencumbered CRT and non-agency securities and assets held at the company's broker-dealer subsidiary, Bethesda Securities.

AGNC's investment portfolio had a weighted average CPR of % in Q4 vs. 22.5% in Q3.

The weighted average projected CPR for the remaining life of the company's agency securities held as of Dec. 31, 2021 increased to 10.9% from 10.7% as of Sept. 30, 2021. For Q4, the figure was 18.6% vs. 22.5% in Q3.

Conference call starts on Feb. 1 at 8:30 AM ET.

Earlier, AGNC Investment non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 beats by $0.07, revenue of $396M beats by $90.4M