Xometry proposes $250M convertible notes offering

Jan. 31, 2022 4:29 PM ETXometry, Inc. (XMTR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) has stated its plan to offer $250M principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027; interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms not yet determined.
  • Initial purchasers will also be granted an overallotment option to purchase up to an additional $37.5M of notes.
  • The company said it intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes and for acquisitions of, or strategic investments in, complementary businesses, products, services or technologies.
  • Stock is up 2% in afterhours trading.
