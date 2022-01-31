J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) said it saw another quarter of positive consumer trends and healthy demand for its stable of products even as the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant was felt. Sales rose 32% from a year ago and were up 17% versus the pre-pandemic comparable in 2019.

Positive sales growth was seen in the food service segment (+32% Y/Y), retail segment (+9%) and frozen beverages segment (+54%).

J&J execs pointed to unprecedented inflationary pressures and higher-than-expected cost increases across many facets of the business during the quarter. The higher costs due to inflation ran from raw materials and ingredients to transportation, packaging and labor. Total operating expenses were 20.3% of sales vs. 20.6% last year even with the sales leverage working in its favor.

CEO update: "With a strong balance sheet and liquidity position, we have the financial flexibility to continue making select return-focused strategic investments in sales, marketing and product innovation to further J&J’s position as a leader in the snack foods segment. We are also actively evaluating inorganic, accretive growth opportunities that complement our existing product portfolio and bring added value to our shareholders. We are confident that our continued execution on these strategic priorities is positioning J&J Snack Foods for continued near- and long-term growth and success, particularly as economic trends further improve and segments of our of business such as theaters, amusement parks and outdoor events continue their recovery."

Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) are flat in after-hours trading following the earnings release.