ContextLogic jumps 10% on appointment of new CEO
Jan. 31, 2022 4:30 PM ETContextLogic Inc. (WISH)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) appoints Vijay Talwar as CEO and a member of the company’s Board of Directors, effective February 1, 2022.
- He succeeds Founder and former CEO, Piotr Szulczewski, who will continue to serve the company as a member of the Board.
- In his most recent role as CEO of Foot Locker’s Europe, Middle East & Africa business, he was credited with building a strong, customer-focused, omni-channel retail business and increasing sales, profitability, and market share.
- He will be responsible for leading the strategic execution of company’s turnaround plan, which focuses on improving the user and merchant experience through fun and entertaining features, technological innovations, and operational excellence.
- Stock jumps 10% during after market hours
- Sell rating on the stock by SA contributor who writes: ' The company has used up most of its IPO proceeds from a year ago and is still expected to be burning cash moving forward.'