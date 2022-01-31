Phase 3 study of Valneva' single-shot chikungunya vaccine for adolescents begins
Jan. 31, 2022 4:35 PM ETValneva SE (VALN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) said that a phase 3 trial of its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate VLA1553 in adolescents has begun in Brazil.
- Funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the trial is intended to support the label extension in this age group following a potential initial regulatory approval in adults from the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).
- The study is also expected to support licensure of the vaccine in Brazil, which would be the first potential approval for use in endemic populations.
- The phase study, which is being conducted in Brazil by Instituto Butantan, will enroll 750 adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, who will receive either VLA1553 or placebo.
- In August 2021, Valneva announced positive results from a phase 3 trial of VLA1553-301 in adults aged 18 years and above. The vaccine candidate induced protective chikungunya-virus neutralizing antibody titers in 98.5% of trial participants after a single vaccination and was well tolerated across all age groups
- Valneva expects to report final results from VLA1553-301 in Q1 2022.