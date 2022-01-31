Phase 3 study of Valneva' single-shot chikungunya vaccine for adolescents begins

Jan. 31, 2022 4:35 PM ETValneva SE (VALN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical form with diagnosis Chikungunya in a hospital.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) said that a phase 3 trial of its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate VLA1553 in adolescents has begun in Brazil.
  • Funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the trial is intended to support the label extension in this age group following a potential initial regulatory approval in adults from the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).
  • The study is also expected to support licensure of the vaccine in Brazil, which would be the first potential approval for use in endemic populations.
  • The phase study, which is being conducted in Brazil by Instituto Butantan, will enroll 750 adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, who will receive either VLA1553 or placebo.
  • In August 2021, Valneva announced positive results from a phase 3 trial of VLA1553-301 in adults aged 18 years and above. The vaccine candidate induced protective chikungunya-virus neutralizing antibody titers in 98.5% of trial participants after a single vaccination and was well tolerated across all age groups
  • Valneva expects to report final results from VLA1553-301 in Q1 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.