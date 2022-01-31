Univision, Televisa wrap merger into TelevisaUnivision

  • Univision (UVN) and Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) have completed their multibillion-dollar merger, creating the new entity TelevisaUnivision.
  • Univision had previously reached the $4.8 billion deal on April 13, 2021, to buy Televisa's media content and production assets.
  • Now it creates what it calls the world's leading Spanish-language media and content company. Televisa is bringing its four broadcast channels, 27 pay channels, Videocine movie studio, subscription video-on-demand offering Blim TV, and its trademark.
  • Univision's assets include the Univision and UniMás broadcast networks, nine Spanish-language cable channels, 59 TV stations and 57 radio stations, as well as the PrendeTV ad-supported VOD platform.
  • Wade Davis will serve as chief executive officer of TelevisaUnivision, while Alfonso de Angoitia will be exeuctive chairman of the board, and Marcelo Claure will be vice chairman.
  • As planned, the company will launch a premier streaming service (with free and premium tiers) for Spanish-speaking audiences this year.
