Univision, Televisa wrap merger into TelevisaUnivision
Jan. 31, 2022 4:38 PM ETGrupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV), UVNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Univision (UVN) and Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) have completed their multibillion-dollar merger, creating the new entity TelevisaUnivision.
- Univision had previously reached the $4.8 billion deal on April 13, 2021, to buy Televisa's media content and production assets.
- Now it creates what it calls the world's leading Spanish-language media and content company. Televisa is bringing its four broadcast channels, 27 pay channels, Videocine movie studio, subscription video-on-demand offering Blim TV, and its trademark.
- Univision's assets include the Univision and UniMás broadcast networks, nine Spanish-language cable channels, 59 TV stations and 57 radio stations, as well as the PrendeTV ad-supported VOD platform.
- Wade Davis will serve as chief executive officer of TelevisaUnivision, while Alfonso de Angoitia will be exeuctive chairman of the board, and Marcelo Claure will be vice chairman.
- As planned, the company will launch a premier streaming service (with free and premium tiers) for Spanish-speaking audiences this year.